Sitapur (UP): As former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to remain critical, former municipality chairman of Biswan Nagar Palika Parishad, Abdul Ateeq Khan has offered to donate his kidney to save the SP supremo.

"Today is the birth anniversary of our Prophet, peace be upon him. On this occasion, I am donating my kidney to the honourable Mulayam Singh Yadav. I wish that my kidney saves his life," Khan said. He has even written a letter sent to Dr Naresh Trehan, Director of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram where Yadav is being treated, apprising him of his wish.

UP man offers to donate kidney to ailing Mulayam Singh Yadav

Meanwhile, the SP supremo's condition further worsened on Sunday. Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director at Medanta Hospital said that the founder of the Samajwadi Party is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists.

Also read: For Mulayam's long life, SP workers pray in temples across UP

"Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical today and is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists," said Dr Gupta.

Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. Last week suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital. The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is 82 years old. Earlier on Friday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the ailing former UP CM at the hospital.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the hospital to check on his health. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of his father.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health. Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.