Lucknow: A man has given triple talaq to his wife after 30 years of marriage in Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with police yet to register a case in the incident. The woman Jeba Elahi alleged that her husband Anwar Elahi first beat her and later gave her triple talaq. Even after going to the police station several times, the police did not register the complaint, she alleged.

Jeba said that Anwar forced her out of the house in January this year after which she went to her parents' home in Bahraich. However, she returned to Lucknow after a few days where she rented a room as her elder daughter had her board exams. Jeba was married to Anwar on 30 May 1991 and the couple has three children. She alleged that her husband used to come home under the influence of alcohol every day and used to beat her.

Jeba said that she kept quiet out of shame, but resisted due to her husband's excesses. Significantly, triple talaq has been banned by the Centre after Parliament passed the law to criminalize the practice on July 30, 2019.