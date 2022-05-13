Bareilly(Uttar Pradesh): A woman was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband and thrown out of the house because she was working at a private hospital. The incident which took place on April 18 came to light recently. She further alleged that her in-laws brought her fatwa from a dargah to prove that her husband has given her triple talaq.

According to the woman, she has been married to Ayub since 1995 and has been living in the Baradari police station area of Bareilly. She alleged that ever since her marriage, her husband use to beat her up after drinking alcohol and did not give her any money for household expenses. She further alleged that after returning from work on April 18, her husband stopped her from going to work and gave her triple talaq after she protested. Her husband also threw her out of the house along with her four children.

"I started to work at a private hospital to take care of my four children. About a few months back, he went out for work and when he came back on April 18, he stopped me from going to the hospital for work. After I protested, he gave me triple talaq and drove me out of the house along with my children," she said.

The woman has lodged a complaint at the Baradari police station and demanded strict action against the accused. Inspector Neeraj Malik of Baradari police station said that on the complaint of the woman, a case has been registered against her husband and in-laws and the matter is being investigated.

