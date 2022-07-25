Mainpuri: In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, a man was bitten by a snake to death days after his nephew died of a snake bite. The family of the deceased refused to accept his death and called snake charmers to revive him but to no avail. The deceased identified as Talib hails from Jatwan Mohalla of Mainpuri and succumbed to the snake bite on Friday night.

His family immediately rushed him to Saifai Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. But the family refused to accept the doctor's point of view and called tantriks and snake charmers on Saturday to revive the man. However, even after 30 hours of exorcism, the snake charmers could not revive the man, who was then eventually cremated at 4 pm on Sunday.

Villagers told that Talib used to work in Punjab. He came home 10 days ago and was bitten by the snake at night. Talib's 10-year-old nephew had also died of a snake bite recently.

