Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): A family dispute took a turn for the worse on Saturday when a man committed suicide after allegedly murdering his wife and two children. The incident took place in the Sadat in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to police, Shivdas, alias W Sonkar (36) was a hawker at the local railway station. They further revealed that Shivdas had frequent quarrels with his wife Reena Sonkar whom he married eight years ago. They had a son Rahul (6) and a daughter Tejal (4).

Sources in the district police said that Reena who used to spend most of her time in her parent's house returned home for 10 days after much persuasion from her parents. They further revealed that on Saturday there was a fight between Shivdas and his wife following which the door of their house did not open for a long time. Apprehending that something untoward had taken place, their neighbors informed the police.

After the police reached the spot, the door of the house broke open and the bodies of the couple and their two children were found inside. Along with officials of the local police station, Saidpur CO, SP Rambadan Singh, SP City, and Gopinath Soni also reached the spot. The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

