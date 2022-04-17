Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Seven months ago Ehsan alias Babloon was working at an agricultural farm in a village in Mirzapurunder Swar tehsil area of ​​Rampur. Suddenly, he saw two large black snakes approaching him. Afraid that he might get bitten, Bablu killed one of the snakes with a shovel and buried it while the other snake escaped. Usually, the matter would have ended there.

But if Ehsan is to be believed, the snake's death started a game of cat and mouse between him and the snake that survived. He claimed that the other snake, probably a mate of the one he killed, was trying to avenge its partner's death by killing him. Ehsan said the second snake has bitten him seven times in the last seven months.

He said that the snake has been following him around in the fields. "It silently comes close to me, bites, and then crawls away. Every time villagers were somehow able to take me to the doctor and save my life," he said. The last time he was bitten by the "vengeful snake" was on April 13, according to Ehsan.

The farmer argued that the two snakes could have been cobras. He thinks that the snake which is trying to take revenge on him is probably a "nagin", a female snake. Satyendra, the owner of the farm where Ehsan works, too corroborated the story. "Ehsan's life is in danger all the time because of that vengeful nagin. I think it is trying to take revenge on Ehsan for killing her nag (male snake). God knows when the attacks will stop," said Satyendra.

