Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a vegetable vendor was allegedly beaten to death by a customer after the jackfruit he sold to him turned out to be rotten in Madhuban Bapudham area of ​​Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. As per police officer Avnish Kumar, the accused Sandeep, a local, had an argument with the vendor named Anil on Thursday evening over a minor issue and beat him up with an iron rod kept at the vegetable stall.

The vendor was taken to the hospital where he breathed his last, Kumar said. Police have started a probe into the alleged murder and the accused is being arrested.

