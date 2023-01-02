Mathura: Dinesh Sharma, one of the main litigants in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case on Monday claimed to have received life threats and even faced attack attempts from unknown persons in his hometown Mathura. In a video wherein he is narrating the attack attempts and the threats, Sharma said that he has also notified the authorities about the threat to his life, but in vain.

"About 2 days back, I was sitting outside my house at around 10 am when two youths with their faces covered came on a bike and halted in front of my house. I immediately went back inside my house. The same two people also followed me on Sunday night, when I was on my way back home. In the area around Ading canal road, they tried to stop my car. When I didn't stop, one of them came from the wrong side and got a hold of my car's window. I somehow managed to get rid of him and reached home as soon possible." Sharma said in the video.

Narrating another attack that he was subjected to near the Magorra police station area, Sharma claimed that someone is trying to either intimidate him or kill him. "I have also received threats on WhatsApp. I have already submitted complaints in writing several times to all the authorities including the district administration, the Chief Minister, and the Governor. But my complaints have not been answered," he said.

Also read: Hindu body offers ten acres of land for shifting Shahi mosque at Mathura

"I can be killed anytime. I want to tell the public through media that if I am killed, the Mathura District Officer should be held responsible, as he has paid no heed to my complaints despite my reaching out to him several times," he added. He further said that being the main litigant in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, some people may have resentment against him.

"We are fighting the battle of Sanatan Dharma. Because of our statements, there may be resentment against us within certain communities. But I want to tell everyone that even if I lose my life or these people kill my family, I will not withdraw from my word. I will keep fighting the battle for as long as I can," he said in the video.