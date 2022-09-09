Lucknow: Just as the Yogi's Uttar Pradesh government's order to conduct a survey of 'unrecognized' madrassas has created a stir across the country, the order for the same was prompted by the consistent follow-up by the State's Child Rights panel in a case where two minor boys were mistreated at Lucknow Madrassa.

How State Child Rights Panel propelled UP government's Madrassa Survey order

One of the boys managed to escape from the Madrasa in question, in a grievously injured situation, which blew the lid of physical abuse and purported religious radicalization. The issue was widely covered by ETV Bharat and the State's Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) took cognizance of the issue from these reports.

After investigation, the SCPCR found that even the teachers present were not qualified enough to teach the children. It indicted the teachers of propagating radical thoughts in the young minds. The Rights panel also wrote to the government on its findings and to the Principal Secretary of the Minorities Department raising concerns over unrecognized Madrassas running in the state and the possible physical, mental, and sexual abuse of children in such facilities.

Also read: Children found chained in a Madrassa in UP

The panel also made a case stating that the quality of education the students from the said Madrassas will be poor and urged the government to take up a detailed state-wide survey of the existing Madrassas, which will help keep a tab on their functioning and to ensure the safety of the children there.

Suchita Chaturvedi, the SCPCR member, said she is happy that the State was acting on the panel's recommendation. As per the State's diktat, the survey will be carried out covering 11 exhaustive areas and focused on child welfare. The details will reach the District Magistrates on October 10, and will be collated and submitted to the State by October 25.

Several religious and political leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BSP chief Mayawati, have reacted to the survey orders. "All Madrassas are under Article 30, why did the UP government order the survey? This is not a survey, just a small NRC," said Owaisi. BSP supremo Mayawati meanwhile said that instead of intervening in the business of private Madrassas run on public donations, the government should focus on improving the poor condition of government-funded Madrassas and government schools. Jamiat (AM) chief Maulana Arshad Madani said that reforming the system is a necessity, but the intentions of the government are not in good will.