Muzaffarnagar: A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a teenager here last week has been rescued from Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped the girl on the pretext of marriage, Station House Officer (New Mandi) Sushil Kumar Saini said. The teenager's father is the manager of the private school where the girl studied in class seven, he said, adding the boy used to teach in the same school.

A case has been filed against the boy on the complaint of the minor's parents, police said, adding he has been detained and sent to a juvenile home. The girl has been sent for medical examination, they said. (PTI)