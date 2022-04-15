Kasganj: A new dimension in the ongoing loudspeaker controversy emerged on Friday, as Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj disrict saw loudspeakers being attached to temples for playing bhajan and Hanuman Chalisa. Hindu activists in Kasganj's Patiali area installed the loudspeakers in response to calls for namaz through mosque loudspeakers. Religious recitals continued throughout the day.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Hindutva activist Nitin Chaturvedi said he opposed the loud calls for prayer many times without any success, resulting in this drastic step. "My shop is right opposite the mosque, and namaz takes place five times a day. If you are speaking to someone, the loudspeaker will drown your voice. People have protested multiple times, but there has been no solution to the problem. Seeing this, we have brought loudspeakers to temples in Patiali, and soon will add this to other temples in the area as well", Chaturvedi said.

The issue has previously been brought up in both Karnataka and Maharashtra. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Tuesday, said addressing the issue that the government only wanted to follow the Karnataka High Court order in this regard, when speaking about imposing a ban on the usage of loudspeaker in mosques. In Maharashtra, meanwhile, a tug of war has been going on between Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the past few weeks.