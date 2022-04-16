Lucknow: Gangster Vishwas Sharma watching waves of the Ganges, dreamt of ruling not only the entire Banaras but the whole of Purvanchal. His father Sridhar had left his home in Nepal and came to the holy city of Kashi Vishwanath, for improving the fortunes of his two children.

Shridhar preoccupied with his work was unable to pay attention to his son Vishwas' upbringing. Vishwas grew up roaming with the street boys of Varanasi, picking up the nuances of crime in the narrow alleys of the Kashi Dham. The boy coined the name Nepali his original place of birth. The name became synonymous with terror in the crime world later.

Vishwas was staying with his brother, a sister, and parents in a rented house in Kapileshwar Street of Banaras. Living in abject poverty, Vishwas began searching for ways to make quick money. Venturing into the crime world was the only way to gain money quickly.

The lure for lucre was so intense that Vishwas was in a hurry now, to make money. Sitting on the Ganga ghat, he used to chalk out plans every day while puffing out Ganja (Marijuana). He stepped into the extortion business and his first target was a grain merchant. When Vishwas pressurized trader to cough up the money. The trader instead of following his diktat filed a case against Vishwas at Bhelupur police station. The first case against Vishwas was lodged in 2001.

Police did not want to take another headache in the form of a gangster in Banaras, so Vishwas's father and brother were brought to the police station and pressurized to leave the place. Vishwas's father was kept in the police lock-up for seven days, which ultimately compelled him to leave Banaras. After breaking ties with Kashi and his son, father Sridhar went back to Nepal. Vishwas Nepali, singeing with intimidation, killed the pulse trader in broad daylight.

With the first blood on his hand, the traders of Visheshwarganj started taking Vishwas Nepali seriously. Now, the walls in the locality were replete with posters issuing warnings "if the life was dear to you, cough up the money or get ready to face bullets". These posters were printed by Nepali himself and pasted on every wall of the locality. In the meantime, the eyes of Purvanchal Don Munna Bajrangi fell on Vishwas Nepali. With his entry into the Munna Bajrangi's gang, the crime graph Vishwas shot up rapidly. Vishwas Nepali became the right-hand man of Munna Bajrangi, chalking out crime strategies and escape routes for Bajrangi.

It was said that Vishwas Nepali never carried a phone along with him. For every new extortion call, he opted for a new number and SIM and destroyed it when the purpose was fulfilled. Nepali was also computer savvy and learned the nuances of Internet browsing from a cyber cafe operator.

He also taught his henchmen Rishi Pandit alias Arjun Pandit how to use the internet. In the year 2012, when Rishi Pandit was arrested by the Varanasi police, he confessed that Vishwas never kept mobile with him. Whenever he planned a crime, he would leave it written in the draft of the mail and he would read it by opening it in the draft itself. This method of Vishwas Nepali always helped him in dodging the police. Vishwas had now become a big name in the world of crime not only in Varanasi but now also in Purvanchal. Now, the police had declared a reward of 50 thousand on his head, who also became the right hand of Munna Bajrangi. About 17 cases of murder, robbery, and extortion were registered against Vishwas Nepali so far.

But, Vishwas antagonized Munna Bajrangi who taught him the tricks of the crime world. Munna Bajrangi became his enemy. Vishwas killed the sugarcane trader, who was close to Munna Bajrangir. Angered, Munna Bajrangi expelled Vishwas from the gang. After this, Vishwas formed his gang named ID 21 and included the notorious criminals of Purvanchal in the gang.

Vishwas Nepali's crime graph kept on swelling with more than 30 cases of robbery, murder, and extortion into his kitty, which had created a reign of terror in many districts of Purvanchal including Varanasi. The police had announced a reward of 50 thousand on his head about 10 years ago which is still pending. But the Varanasi police could not lay their hands on Vishwas. There was only one photograph of Vishwas Nepali in the police records and that too a decade old. With no new picture, it has become a big challenge for the police to identify and arrest him.