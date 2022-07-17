Ayodhya/Chandigarh: Hindu seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya on Saturday announced a Rs 1 crore reward to any person who would behead newly elected Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann. This comes after Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) MP Simranjit Singh Mann's controversial statement, where he referred to Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as a 'terrorist' while addressing on Friday.

"Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann has made controversial remarks against freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. His remarks hurt me and the people of the country. I informed the same to the Kotwali police station, Ayodhya and demanded to file a sedition charge against the MP. I will give a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who beheads the MP" Paramhans Acharya said.

He further noted that he has also provided a written complaint to Ayodhya Kotwali police station to file a case of sedition against Simranjit Singh Mann. The complaint was submitted to Inspector-in-Charge Ashwani Kumar Pandey. Paramhans Acharya further demanded Mann to be charged under the heavily contested sedition law.

Earlier, during his interaction with reporters in Karnal, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann had remarked that freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was a "terrorist" who sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country. "Try to understand, Sardar Bhagat Singh had killed a young English officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh. He had hurled a bomb into the National Assembly at that time. Now, you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not.." Mann had said.

After this controversial statement, there has been a huge uproar. Angered by the statement, Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya has claimed to fast until death by denouncing food and water. "I will not consume food and water until a case of sedition is filed against the MP. The whole country is hurt by the statement. I myself have also suffered a lot. Whoever stands with the anti-nationals will have to leave the country," Acharya added.

After the SAD MP from Sangrur's statement, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also slammed Simranjit Singh Mann. In a series of tweets, Badal said "Every Sikh, every Punjabi & every Indian is proud of Shaheed-e-Azam S Bhagat Singh. Every Sikh treats him as a symbol of the unprecedented contribution of our community to the freedom struggle. @SimranjitSADA is trying to undermine this pride & lower the image of Sikhs all over the world."

In another tweet, Badal further said," It is strange that @SimranjitSADA is speaking the language of #IndiraGandhi who tried to tarnish the image of Sikhs by calling our heroes as terrorist."

Meanwhile, poet and former AAP leader Kumar Biswas tweeted over the controversial video of Simranjit Mann's statement. Kumar Vishwas tweeted, "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh we are ashamed. Perhaps we selfish people were not worthy of your sacrifice. The spark has been ignited, the fire is spreading and everyone is silent with their own greed and fear. When I had warned (about the situation), people were laughing at me. The situation is worse than the general public's perception, and is going to be even worse" he said.

A case has been registered against Kumar Vishwas in Punjab. He is accused of calling Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal a supporter of Khalistan. However, he got relief from arrest from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.