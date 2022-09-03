Meerut: Budding singer Farmani Naaz from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, who came into the limelight after her participation in singing reality show Indian Idol and singing 'Har Har Shambhu' has been accused of creating ruckus at her in-laws' house in Hasanpur Kadim village on Garh Road, Meerut on Friday.

Naaz was married to Imran from of Hasanpur Kadim village who said they have separated a long time ago. But she has accused Imran of marrying another woman without legally divorcing her. Imran alleged that on Friday, Naaz suddenly turned up to his house with some people and created a ruckus. Imran said that Naaz also assaulted the female members of the family present at the house.

Neighbors intervened and pacified her, Imran said. Later police also reached the spot for intervention. Naaz said she will meet the District Magistrate Meerut Deepak Meena in the case. Naaz has a son with Imran. In the year 2021, she had filed a case at Ratanpuri police station accusing her husband Imran of giving triple talaq and accuse her in-laws of harassment. Naaz had recently courted a controversy after singing 'Har Har Shambhu' which evoked a decree by Islamic jurists that it was against Islam.