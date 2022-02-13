The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections passed off with complaints about polling agents being stopped at some booths and glitches in EVMs and VVPATS. The points of discussion remained centred around vote percentage, issues on which the votes may have been cast and if the Bharatiya Janata Party will be able to repeat its 2017 performance of winning 53 of the 58 seats. At 60.17 per cent, voting percentage this year was marginally lower than the 61.04 percent recorded in 2017.

There were various issues based on which the voter may have cast his vote. Farmers’ long-drawn protest resulted in the death of about 700 protesters; Yogi Adityanath’s last-minute warning in a video post that those voting for Samajwadi Party-RLD combine will end up turning the state into Kashmir, Kerala or West Bengal. Indirectly hinting at that Muslim dominance in the society will increase, Yogi said, “This vote will be your guarantee to a life without fear.”

How Yogi’s communal appeal will work in some Muslim-dominated constituencies of west UP where, in a smart move, the Samajwadi Party has fielded non-Muslims to queer the pitch for BJP? Reports from the ground suggest that odds are loaded against the ruling party despite two other key issues which need to be factored in while hazarding a guess about, which way the votes will go.

The first is free ration for the poor, which the state government said will continue to be distributed until March. Before the model code of conduct came into force, Rs 1,000 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of self-help groups for empowerment of women. Distribution of laptops and tablets, grants for the marriage of daughters of the poor, housing under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana are some of the other welfare schemes that could swing voters in BJP’s favour. One must not forget the Ujjwala scheme of providing free gas connections to rural households.

What may go against the BJP is unemployment. Although the issue did not figure during electioneering the way it should have been, the fiasco by Railway Recruitment Board in its recruitment exams and the brutal lathi-charge on job aspirants in Prayagraj will ensure that it will be a determining factor among young voters, even if not many are raising it forcefully. And if by the government’s own admission, there were more than 3,000 suicides, including many from UP, in the country among the unemployed in 2020, the year of the pandemic, the issue can’t be brushed aside. However, only a handful of voters expressed their concern about jobs not being there and the bleak future that stares them. Of course, a few will shed tears for those who ended their lives out of desperation because they had nothing to subsist on.

Such was the dire situation during the Covid-19 in a welfare state like India and it continues to be depressing for job-seekers when the pandemic is no longer there, at least in UP. The state lags far behind the national average in terms of employment. In 2021 the number of youths with jobs had fallen from 1.5 crore in 2016 by 30 lakh even as the youth population increased by 90 lakh. Compared to 2012, when Akhilesh became the Chief Minister, overall unemployment increased 2.5 times and youth unemployment by nearly five times under the Yogi Adityanath’s rule.

Disillusionment caused by lack of jobs is what leads youth to end their lives and as World Economic Forum pointed out, impacts “social stability, individual well-being and economic productivity”. Now all political parties in poll-bound UP are promising the moon to win over the youth.

Akhilesh Yadav has promised to create 22 lakh jobs and the Congress 20 lakh jobs although chances of the party’s victory remain a pipedream. In its Sankalp Patra, BJP has promised jobs or self-employment opportunities to at least one member of each family. A tall promise, indeed!

The dream sellers may not have a proper plan in place to fulfil their promises but they do not mind eyeing a sizeable vote bank even at the risk of letting them down again. Huge investments are needed to provide jobs. There weren't enough investments under Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav’s rule. Unfortunately, even the Yogi Adityanath government fell short of its promise on creating jobs despite promises of huge investments. The Gross State Domestic Product of UP under the Yogi government’s five-year rule grew at a compound rate of only 1.95 per cent per annum against 6.92 percent under the SP rule. Low growth meant low per capita income. That’s the reality of UP, which now prepares for the second phase of polling.