Firozabad: In two separate cases of dishonour killings, a young woman and man were killed in the Jaunpur and Firozabad areas of Uttar Pradesh. In Firozabad, a laborer working in a bangle factory slit the throat of his daughter for being in a relationship with a boy from another caste. As per SP Rural Dr. Akhilesh Narayan, the accused Manoj Rathore, who works as a bangle welding worker confessed that he killed his 19-year-old daughter for having a love affair with a boy of another caste living in Etah.

Also read: Brothers brutally kill newly-wed sister, FIR registered in Punjab

Rathore alleged that his daughter was pressurising the family to get her married to the boy. The accused, who has been arrested by the police, said that in his absence, the daughter had called the boy to the house on the night of July 12. When he arrived in the house and saw the two in an objectionable state, the daughter started threatening him, the accused alleged.

Meanwhile, in Jaunpur, Arvind Pal (22) from Ashapur Saraifattu area was beaten to pulp by the relatives of his girlfriend he had gone to meet in Vijadharmau village of Mungarabadshahpur on Thursday evening. Arvind succumbed to injuries on Friday. On the complaint of the deceased's father Ram Kripal, a murder complaint has been registered against two named and six unknown people.