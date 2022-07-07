Shamli: Home guards posted at the women's police station in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh are not allowed inside the police station by the station head after 8 pm in the evening, they alleged. Home guard Dharmendra Kumar, posted on the night shift at the women's police station, said that the SHO has ordered him that no man will go inside the station after 8 pm, so the gate of the police station is also closed at night.

UP: Home guards denied entry into women's police station in Shamli, SHO denies charge

The home guard said that despite being posted in security, he is also not allowed to go inside the station. Significantly, there is no seating arrangement outside the police station as well, he added. Another home guard, Subhash Malik, posted on night duty in the police station, said that he lives outside the police station during the night without any facilities.

He has informed his superiors but to no avail. Some videos of home guards have also surfaced in which they are complaining about the issue. However, SHO of Women's Police Station Sandhya Verma said that as per protocol, home guards have been instructed to mark duty at the gate after 8 pm. “But, some people are getting it wrong. All the employees in the police station except the home guards are women but there is nothing like restricting the men in this order,” Sandhya said.

Kamlesh Kumar Yadav, Home Guards Commandant of Shamli district, said that this matter has been brought to his notice “orally” adding necessary action will be taken in this regard.