Mathura: Dinesh Kaushik, the national treasurer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, filed a revision application in the district judge's court on Tuesday seeking to perform Jalabhishek of Lord Laddu Gopal in the disputed place Shahi Idgah Masjid premises before Janmashtami festival. While filing the letter, he said that permission should be given so that worship can be done by “purifying the premises, because the ancient sanctum sanctorum of Lord Krishna is at the same place”.

The court has fixed the hearing on the application on August 1. The Hindu Mahasabha has alleged that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had “demolished temples in North India and built illegal mosques”. Among the major temples that were demolished was the Janmabhoomi temple of Lord Shri Krishna, it said. The “real sanctum sanctorum of Lord Krishna” the All India Hindu Mahasabha says, is “under the disputed place Shahi Idgah Mosque”.

