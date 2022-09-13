Barabanki: A school headmaster in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki was suspended on Monday for allegedly torturing a minor differently abled girl and her father after she touched the vegetable pan at the school. The mother of the girl belonging to the SC community and studying in class II at Icholi Primary School of Tikaitnagar police station area, said that on August 29, her daughter accidentally touched the vegetable pan during the mid-day meal for which the headmaster of the school, Mohammad Amin in a feat of rage put boiling vegetables on the girl's hands resulting in severe burns.

As the girl started crying, the accused abused her and beat her before driving her away, her family members said. On seeing his daughter's condition, the girl's father said he confronted the headmaster. However, the headmaster abused the father too, the latter said. Later the father complained to the authorities. Barabanki BSA Santoshkumar Dev Pandey ordered a probe by the Block Education Officer of Poordalai.

On the basis of the report of the Block Education Officer, the accused headmaster Mohammad Amin was found prima facie responsible for negligence in distribution of mid-day meal, lax supervision and indiscipline in the school after which he was suspended, officials said. Also, in view of the seriousness of the matter, a case was registered under the SC ST Act at Tikaitnagar police station on the basis of the complaint of the girl's mother.