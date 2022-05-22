Basti (Uttar Pradesh): A young woman from the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh has written to the Inspector General (IG) of Police seeking euthanasia as she was constantly being harassed by an unidentified miscreant for the last six months.

The woman, who describes herself as a Panchayat official, has written to the IG stating that since she is being deprived of her right to live freely in society, the government should grant her permission for euthanasia. She alleged that someone has been abusing her with lewd comments and insults through text messages and WhatsApp. She also said that her parents and siblings are also being abused in the same way.

The woman further alleged that she had to discontinue her private tuition class as her teacher was also being abused. Meanwhile, her brother said that her trauma has reached such a level that she has already tried to end her life by suicide twice. She further alleged even as she has lodged a police complaint and repeatedly met Basti's SP, IG, and DSP, the accused was yet to be apprehended. Reacting to the development, DSP Ambika Narayan said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim and action is being taken. He also said that the accused will be nabbed soon.

