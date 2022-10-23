Pryagraj: The two GRP constables who allegedly pushed off a passenger from a running train on Thursday causing his death were arrested on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody. GRP sources said that the two accused-Krishna Kumar and Alok posted at the Naini GRP post- have been charged with Section 302, 304 of the IPC, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the SC-ST Act.

GRP sources said that following arrest the two accused were produced before the Varanasi Court which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. The deceased identified as Arun Bhuiyan boarded the Mumbai-Howrah Mail from Dadar with his brother Arun on Thursday and was thrown out of the running train by the two accused GRP jawans following an altercation over extortion money demanded by the accused in the name of ticket checking.

GRP sources said that the deceased is a resident of Jharkhand. They further revealed that the two accused claimed that on Thursday several passengers had gathered at the door of the compartment and they were being removed. They also said that the two accused claimed that at that time there was an uproar among passengers that one person had fallen down from the train.