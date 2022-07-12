Lucknow: Due to callous approach of the Uttar Pradesh government officials, a huge amount of money under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was transferred to the bank accounts of more than 46,000 deceased farmers in 75 districts of the state. In Uttar Pradesh, more than 2.55 crore farmers are the beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and over Rs 45,000 crore money was transferred to their bank accounts. But, the lapse was detected during the social audit of the fund.

A top official from the administration on the condition of anonymity, said, "Efforts are on to establish contact with the person, who is either a joint holder of the bank account or dependent of the late farmer. The departmental proceeding will follow against the erring officials soon." Devesh Chaturvedi, additional chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department, while speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone said, "We have taken cognizance in the matter. After the social audit and authentication of the bank account holders, it was found that money was remitted to the bank accounts of more than 40,000 dead farmers. The money will be recovered and departmental proceedings will be initiated against the erring officials."