Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch an ambitious educational scheme for 1.80 crore students studying in schools under the Basic Shiksha Parishad. The government will transfer money directly to the bank accounts of parents directly. The CM will launch the scheme today from his residence at 5 Kalidas Marg.

While announcing the details of the programme, Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said the financial assistance will help parents buy school uniforms, sweaters, shoes, socks and bags etc, the minister added.

Read: Mukhtar Ansari likely to contest on SBSP ticket in UP

Meanwhile, the UP CM will also visit Auraiya on Saturday and at 12.30 pm will lay the foundation stone for a Government Medical College to be built spending Rs 280 crores under Phase 3 of the Government of India-aided scheme.

Besides this, the CM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth 109 crores. This programme will be held at Tiranga Maidan, Kakor Headquarters, Auraiya.

As Auraiya is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hopes that these development schemes would help ensure the victory of its candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Also Read: Report finds 35 ministers in Yogi Cabinet are crorepatis; Nandi the wealthiest