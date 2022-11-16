Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): To foster the state's religious potential and also establish the state as the hub of religious and spiritual tourism in the country, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to the New Tourism Policy. The state under the policy will develop separate religious circuits.

As per the vision, the places associated with Lord Rama will be developed as the Ramayana Circuit and religious places associated with Lord Krishna as Krishna Circuit. State Cabinet Minister AK Sharma while giving details about the new tourism policy and development of new areas informed that Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Bithoor and other places of significance during the Ramayana period will be included in the Ramayana circuit.

Similarly, Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Govardhan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Baldev will be included in the Krishna circuit while the Buddhist circuit will include Kapilvastu, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Shravasti, Ramgram and other places.

Sharma further said that to promote wildlife and eco-tourism, sanctuary and forest reserve will be developed. "Places endowed with natural beauty and with eco-tourism potential will be identified and developed. At the same time, it is proposed to increase tourist-friendly facilities while developing areas related to wildlife," he said. The Cabinet Minister further said that Mahabharata and Shaktipeeth circuits will also be developed in the State under New Tourism Policy.

"Mahabharata circuit has also been envisaged. In this, places like Hastinapur, Kampilya, Echhatra, Barnawa, Mathura, Kaushambi, Gonda, Lakshagriha have been selected. Similarly, the Shaktipeeth circuit will also be developed. It will extend from Vindhyavasini Devi, Ashtabhuja to Devipatan, Naimisharanya, Maa Lalita Devi, Maa Jwala Devi, Shakumbhari Devi from Saharanpur to Shivani Devi, Chitrakoot and Sheetla Mata, Mau," he said.

Sharma said that to boost spiritual tourism in the state, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Mathura, Sant Ravidas Sthal, Maa Parameshwari Devi, Azamgarh, Bighu Ashram of Ballia, Bateshwar of Agra, Hanuman Dham Shahjahanpur have been included.

"A Sufi Kabir circuit will also be developed along the same lines. In this, it is proposed to be extended from Amethi, Magahar, Sant Kabir Nagar to Kabirdas' Karmabhoomi - Lahartara in Varanasi. The Jain circuit will also be extended from Deogarh, Hastinapur to Parshwanath, Digambar Jain temple, Ramnagar,' he added. He said that the Uttar Pradesh government will give recognition to the state's craft as well.

"In an innovative move, the government will also develop craft circuits. The districts famous for handicrafts will be developed. A proposal has been passed to construct a craft circuit by including all such districts," he said.

Moreover, places important in terms of freedom struggle will also be developed as tourist sites. It includes places like Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Kakori and Chaurichaura. Apart from this, the Bundelkhand circuit is also to be developed. This will include districts like Charkhari, Chitrakoot, Kalinjar, Jhansi, Deogarh, Lalitpur, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Jalaun, he added. He said that the government through the policy has also laid emphasis on developing lesser-known places.

"A total of 22 activities such as budget hotels, heritage hotels, star hotels, heritage homestays, eco-tourism units, caravan tourism units, exhibitions, pilgrim dormitories, Dharamshala, wellness resorts, all-weather seasonal camps, reservoir-lakes, wellness tourism, adventure tourism activities have been given a place in the new policy," he added. (ANI)