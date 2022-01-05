Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (UPMSCL) announced on Wednesday that they will be, as per government instructions, distributing one crore medical kits in villages across the state.

As per information, the overseeing committee set up for the task has so far distributed 77 lakh adult medical kits and 25 lakh childrens' kits.

As per UPMSCL GM Dr Raj Kumar, a medical kit can treat both symptomatic as well as asymptomatic patients.

The childrens' kits have been made in two ranges: the first caters to newborns all the way up to one-year-olds, while the second is for those between one year and five years of age.

It contains two vials of paracetamol syrup, one multi-vitamin syrup and two packets of ORS solution.

Separate medical kits have been assigned for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years and those between 13 and 17 years of age.

In this category, 8 tablets of paracetamol, 7 tablets of multivitamin, 3 tablets of ivermectin 6 mg as well as two packets of ORS solution have been assigned.

"Keeping in mind the third wave, concrete arrangements are being made in all the hospitals of the state. Care is also being taken that there is no shortage of medicine in the hospitals", said Dr. Rajkumar regarding healthcare infrastructure in the state.

He further noted that there was ample stock of medicine in the state for the next two to five months without running into any shortage.