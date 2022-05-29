Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): An elderly woman allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 5,000 to a female health worker at a government-run hospital in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh so that her son, in a critical condition, can be given blood. But instead of giving blood, the concerned health worker only gave him an injection of glucose.

Ramkumari Devi, a resident of Bhadra village of the Srinagar police station area of ​​the district brought her son Jugal in a critical condition to the district hospital on Monday. Doctors told her that Jugal needs to be given blood urgently. She said that she was told by the hospital that the blood of her son's group was not available there.

Ramkumari further alleged that taking advantage of the situation, a female health worker at the hospital Rajkumari took Rs. 5000 bribe from her claiming that she will arrange blood for Jugal. However, she alleged that instead of blood her son got only glucose injections.

She also said that since she belongs to an impoverished family she brought her son to the government hospital hoping to get free treatment. Asked about the incident Dr. Anurag Purwar, a senior official of the hospital said that the matter is being investigated and action will be taken as per law. He also said that the concerned patient was being given proper treatment.