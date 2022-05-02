New Delhi/Noida: Ahead of upcoming festivals in Uttar Pradesh, the clamping of Section 144 has been extended up to May 31 in the state. Earlier, the imposition of Section 144 was effective from April 1 to April 30. It has also been stated in the order that on May 3, along with Eid-ul-Fitr and Parshuram Jayanti, Loknayak Maharana Pratap Jayanti, will be celebrated on May 9 and Buddha Purnima on May 16. Altogether 13 points have been outlined in the said order making it mandatory for all to follow. To maintain law and order during festivals, the Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate has imposed Section 144 once again. After the expiry of Section 144, which was effective from April 1 to April 30, it was extended further from May 1 and it will remain till May 31.

It has been mandatory for all to follow rules mentioned in the Section, as well as those in sub-sections. Stringent action will be taken against those not following the rules. The public function will be organised subject to prior approval from the administration. Additional DCP (law and order) Ashutosh Dwivedi, after issuing the order, said that Section 144 will apply from May 1 to 31. "A total of 13 points have been highlighted in the order and it will be mandatory for all to follow. Eid-ul-Fitr and Parshuram Jayanti will organised on May 3, Loknayak Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be celebrated on May 9 and Buddha Purnima on May 16. Hence, Section 144 has been clamped to maintain peace and harmony as several festivals are on the cards beginning from May 3."

There will be a complete ban on the DJ from 10 pm to 6 am. Besides, people have to follow guidelines issued by the courts and government regarding the playing of music. The use of loudspeakers will be followed as per the government norms. Those violating the rules under Section 144 of the CrPC, action will be taken against them under Section 188 of the IPC, stated the order.