Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Every year on Bakra Eid or Eid-ul-Adha, thousands of goats, sheep, and horned animals from various parts of the country are up for sale. Eid-ul-Adha is one of the major festivals of Islam during which Muslims sacrifice livestock in memory of Prophet Ibrahim.

This year, a goat worth a whopping Rs 70 Lakh, is proving to be a major attraction at the abattoir at Raipur. The reason behind the exorbitant pricing is the words ‘Allah’, and ‘Mohammed' inscribed on its body. The goat is being sold in Sirat ground of Baijnathpara of Raipur. Its owner Wahid Hussain calls it "very special". "The goat is of the indigenous breed. It is a gift of nature. Allah and Mohammad are written in the Urdu language on its body. That is why the price of this goat has been kept at Rs 70 lakh," he said.

Watch: This Eid-ul-Adha, a 'special' goat in Chhattisgarh sells at Rs 70 lakh

Wahid claims that he got an offer of Rs 22 lakh from Nagpur however no one has reached the market of Raipur to buy it. "An offer of Rs 22 lakh has come from Nagpur for this goat. We had a phone conversation but the deal is not finalized yet. I am hoping that it will fetch more money. On social media, I posted pictures of the goat and shared my number after which I received a phone call offering Rs 22 lakh," he said.

Wahid says selling goats is his profession and if the 'special' one fetches the price he is asking, he will use the money to get his daughters married. "Apart from me and my wife, I have 6 children. Three daughters and three sons. If the goat is sold, I will marry my daughters using the money," he said. Exorbitantly priced goats is not a new thing on Eid-ul-Adha as such cases have come to the fore in the past as well.

In Agar Malwa of Madhya Pradesh, a man claims he too has a 'special' goat. Shahrukh Khan, a resident of Susner, bought it for 11 lakh 786 rupees. The name of this goat is Sultan. In this case, as well, the owner of the goat claims that the words 'Allah' and 'Mohammed' are inscribed on the goat's body. "This goat eats 100 grams of cashews and almonds daily. The weight of the Sultan of three and a half feet is about 60 kg," he said.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, another goat 'Shera' has been priced at Rs 1.5 lakh. At the goat market set up on the grounds of Lalita Cinema Hall located at Bhelupur in the district, 'Shera' is the center of attraction. It is believed to be the most expensive goat in Varanasi. Gulab Mohammad Hussain, its owner who has come from Chhattisgarh, says the price of the goat has been fixed according to its weight. He said that the most expensive goat Shera weighs 120 kg.