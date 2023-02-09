Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The much-awaited three-day Global Investors Summit 2023, which is aimed at giving a shot in the arm to the Uttar Pradesh government's quest for overall development, is set to kick off on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit. The flagship investment summit of the UP government will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships collectively. During the course of the summit, there will be a total of 34 sessions. Of these, 10 sessions will be on the first day, 13 on the second and 11 on the last day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi as well as industrialists Mukesh Ambani, K. Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra will address the inaugural session of the summit. Later, on the opening day, a discussion on 'UP Designing and Manufacturing in India for the World' will take place, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav as the chief guest.

On Day 2, a session on 'UP is Open for Business Providing New Opportunities for MSMEs and Co-operatives' will be held. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the session. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the session. Among the sessions lined up on the last day is one on 'UP Opportunities in Excise and Sugar Industry'. It will be attended by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

There will be a session on E-mobility, and a seminar on Vehicle and Future Mobility in Vashishtha Hall. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will share his views on the same. Also, a bankers' roundtable on UP's march towards a one trillion dollar economy will also be held. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the roundtable. The chief guest at the closing ceremony will be President Droupadi Murmu.