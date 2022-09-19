Lucknow: A teenage girl, who was set ablaze by a neighbour after he tried to sexually assault her in the Madhotanda police station area of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh 12 days ago, succumbed to her injuries on Monday, officials said. The teenager died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow at around 3 am on Monday, they said.

The incident happened on September 7. However, the family had kept the matter under wraps and admitted the girl to the hospital. The police took cognizance of the crime after a video of the victim's statement went viral on social media. On September 11, the girl was referred to Lucknow by the doctors of the district hospital as her condition was critical.

Also read: UP: Teenage girl set ablaze after failed rape attempt, admitted to hospital

Earlier, on September 10, a video of the teenager went viral on social media wherein the victim had accused two youths from the village of gang-raping and burning her alive. Police registered a case against the two accused and arrested them on a complaint lodged by the father of the victim.

At present, in view of the sensitivity of the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village. After the death of the teenager, the condition of the family has become miserable. The family has taken the girl's body to the native village and her last rites will be performed there. SP Dinesh P had said that the accused was identified as Rajeev and the police have recorded the statement of the victim's kin.