Farrukhabad (UP): A young man and a teenage girl have been allegedly murdered by the brother of the girl late on Saturday night after her family members found the two in a compromising position. Police sources said that the incident took place in the Kamalganj police station area of Farrukhabad district.

The two deceased identified as Shivani (15) and Ramkaran (25) were in a relationship for a long time, police said adding that her family knew about her affair. According to police sources, Shivani went missing from her house on Saturday night. Her family members started looking for her and eventually found her in a compromising position with Ramkaran in a mango orchard outside the village at around 2.30 am.

Police said that Shivani's enraged family members took the duo on a motorcycle to a canal near Singirampur village and murdered both by slitting their throats. Speaking to reporters Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Meena said that "Shivani's brother Neetu reached the local police station at 6 am on Saturday and told the officials that he has killed his sister and her boyfriend. Neetu has been detained and is being interrogated." He also said that four persons have been named in the complaint filed by the family of Ramkaran and the other accused will be arrested soon.