Etawah: Four minor orphans were killed while two others were injured when the wall of a kutcha house collapsed due to heavy rains in the Civil Lines police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

Etawah District Magistrate Avnish Rai confirmed that that the four children were buried under the rubble due to the collapse of the wall of a kutcha house in Chandrapura village under the Civil Lines police station area of ​​Etawah at around 1 pm.

By the time the villagers rushed to the spot to rescue then, the siblings had died. The deceased have been identified as Shinku (10), Abhi (8), Sonu (7) and Aarti (5). Their grandmother 75-year-old Sharda Devi and 4-year-old Rishabh were seriously injured in the mishap. They have been admitted to the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Joint Hospital.

The parents of the children had passed away and they were living with their grandmother. Pertinently, an under-construction roof of Islamia College of Commerce collapsed in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night and two persons buried under the debris were rescued safely.