Kanpur Dehat (UP): Five members of a family were killed in a massive fire that broke out in the Hara Mau village in the Kanpur Dehat district on Saturday night. The deceased also included three children, as informed by the probing officials. The accident happened after the the roof of a house in the area caught fire and further spread rapidly.

The incident was reported late on Saturday night, while the police reached the accident as soon as the information was received. The officials also brought fire tenders along to the spot to extinguish the fire. As informed by Police Superintendent BBGTS Murthy, a forensic team also reached the spot to carry out a thorough investigation.

The deceased have been identified as Satish (30), Kajal (26) along with three children Sunny (6), Sandeep (5), and Gudiya (3). According to the police, the grandmother of the deceased also sustained injuries in the fire while saving the family. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the injured woman is admitted to a hospital, the police added. The exact reasons of the fire are yet to be ascertained even as the officials are investigating the matter.

In a similar incident earlier, one person was killed after a fire broke out in the Suleman Nagar in Delhi, late Saturday night, the officials informed. The incident occurred in a house in Suleman Nagar, Kirari area in the national capital. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire has been brought under control, the officials said.