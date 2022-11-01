New Delhi: National president of Nishad Party and UP Fisheries Department Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad on Monday claimed that when he left for Sultanpur from Gorakhpur district his cavalcade was repeatedly overtaken by an XUV car near a Toll Plaza in Basti district. "While crossing the toll barrier, an XUV car bearing registration number (UP32MP4528) barged into the cavalcade due to which his car became unbalanced. Somehow, the driver of my car saved me from falling off the vehicle," the UP minister claimed.

UP Fisheries Minister Nishad, who is also the chief of the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD), is an ally of the BJP. In a statement, the party claimed that 10 km from the Basti Toll Plaza, a car made repeated efforts to overtake the minister's cavalcade and also broke the security cordon. Around 2 pm, the car broke the security cordon of the minister and came between the escort vehicle and the VIP vehicle. Following this the minister's vehicle got imbalanced, the statement claimed. However, due to the presence of mind of the driver, the minister's vehicle avoided getting overturned, it claimed, adding the Superintendent of Police of Basti has been informed about that incident.

Sanjay Nishad reacting to the incident said this happened twice in three days. "We formed the Nishad party to uplift the community and also give them a dignified place in society. But someone with a vested interest has been trying to derail my efforts. Perhaps, I have become an eyesore of my opponent. I am a bit surprised why this happened or it was just a coincidence."