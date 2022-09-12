Mau: Police registered an FIR against Afhsna Ansari, wife of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a case related to alleged encroachment of land belonging to a Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh's Mau. The case has been registered in the South Tola Police Station of Mau for violating the orders of the court in the case registered under the Gangster Act.

Afshana is accused to have occupied the land of a Dalit and built an FCI godown there. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Afshana by the court in Mau even as the Mau police also pasted notices under Section 82 on her houses in Ghazipur. However, the accused did not surrender before court prompting police to file the case under Section 174. CO City Dhananjay Mishra said that if Afshana Ansari does not surrender in court or the police should arrest her, then an application will be moved in the court to attach her property.