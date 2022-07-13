Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): A case of cheating and coercion was registered against Sub Inspector Wasi Khan, posted in Kotwali Nagar Gonda in the district, on Tuesday. Khan was accused of raping a woman for three years on the pretext of marriage by posing as 'Rinku Shukla'. The victim and Khan had been in a relationship for three years but when asked to marry, Khan refused.

Also read: IAS officer claims daughter 'trapped in love jihad'; FIR registered

The victim told police officials that when their love affair started, the inspector had introduced himself as Rinku Shukla. It was after a very long time that the victim found out that her lover belongs to another religion. Despite knowing the truth, the victim was ready to marry the accused, however, the accused would postpone the matter of marriage every time.

The victim said that she saw Wasi Khan with another girl as well, after which she was compelled to file a complaint with the police. Additional superintendent of police Shivraj dismissed the allegations that the police were exerting pressure on the victim. "This woman has presented for the first time with an application. Action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come after investigation," he said.