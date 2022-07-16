Sultanpur: A female constable posted in the office of the Sultanpur Superintendent of Police has accused a police inspector posted in the Amethi district of raping her even as the latter denied the allegations. Police have registered a case in this regard. Police Officer (City) Raghavendra Chaturvedi said that the FIR was registered against Police Inspector Nishu Tomar based on the complaint of a female constable in Kotwali Nagar police station on Friday.

According to the woman, the incident took place when Tomar was posted in Sultanpur. However, Tomar has refuted the allegations and accused the woman of maligning him through the “fake FIR” when he asked her to return the money she had borrowed from him. Police have started an investigation into the allegations and counter allegations.