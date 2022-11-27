Kasganj (UP): A man has been arrested for allegedly selling his three-month-old for Rs 5 lakh in the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Police said that the accused also lodged a fake police complaint claiming that his son has been kidnapped. Police rescued the child and handed him over to his mother. The incident took place in the Kumraua under the Soron police station area of the district.

Police sources said that on Saturday night the three-month-old son of the accused Ravindra suddenly went missing from home. Soon after the family members lodged a police complaint. During the investigation, it was revealed on Sunday that it was Ravindra who sold his child for Rs 5 lakh. The names of the child's aunt Mani and another person called Badan Singh also cropped up during the investigation.

Police said that during interrogation Mani revealed that it was Ravindra who picked up his son from home and handed him over to her with the purpose of selling him for Rs 5 lakh. Then Mani with the help of her acquaintance Ompal handed gave the child to one person called Badan Singh from where he was eventually rescued by police.

" Three accused including the child's father and aunt have been arrested. The involvement of others in the case is being probed," Kasganj SP BBGTS Murthy said.