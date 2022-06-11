Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): A man allegedly thrashed his eight-year-old boy to death on Saturday for playing ludo on his mobile phone. The incident took place in the Mahula Bagicha village of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources said that Lucky (8) was grazing goats near his house during the day. He started playing ludo on his mobile phone in his spare time. Seeing this, his father Jitendra brutally beat him up and locked him in a room.

According to police, Lucky was found dead inside the room later in the day. Jitendra, with the help of his brother Upendra and neighbor Ramjanam, dropped the child's body into a sack and buried it on the banks of the Ghaghra river in Mahula Dewar village, police said. Jitendra threatened to kill his wife Babita if she spoke about the incident to anyone else.

When Lucky's grandmother Munra Devi, a resident of Gauridih village in Mau district, came to know about the incident, she reached his house. Based on her complaint police arrested Jitendra. Police sources said that during interrogation Jitendra confessed to his crime. SO Akhilesh Chandra said that the accused has been arrested and is being interrogated.