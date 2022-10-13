Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): A farmer and a leader of block-level Kisan Union Tea Group in Uttar Pradesh filed a complaint at Rath Police station in Hamirpur district against the deity Indra Dev, the god of rain, and sought action against him for excessive rain in the state.

Brijkishore Lodhi, block president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Tea Group reached the police station with a written complaint on Wednesday, however, the officials didn't accept it, said station in-charge CO Rajesh Kamal.

In his complaint, Yadav said that excessive rainfall in the region had adversely impacted people's lives and "all crops were destroyed". "All are suffering owing to excessive rains. I, therefore, request you to take action against Indra Bhagwan," he wrote in the complaint. Significantly, it has been raining continuously for the last several days in UP, causing damage to the crops and human lives.