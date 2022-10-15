Aligarh (UP): A family in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh has appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to grant them euthanasia alleging that over a dozen false cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and of molestation have been lodged against them. The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Aligarh later in the day.

The incident took place in the Hastapur village of Kotwali Iglas area where the alleged false cases have been lodged against the family of Munni Devi. The family members claimed that earlier a Mahapanchayat was held in the village to address the issue.

But police intervened and disbanded the Mahapanchayat assuring justice to the family. Cases were also lodged against those organized the Mahapanchayat, the family members said. They also said that they decided to seek euthanasia from the Chief Minister after not getting any relief from the Mahapanchayat and put up posters in front of the house demanding that they be granted euthanasia.

The family members said that the government should attach their property. " The Government should either hang us and give us justice," the family members said. However, Superintendent of Police, Rural Palash Bansal said that the concerned family is the accused in a case registered under stringent sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He also said that the family is accused of harassing women. " We have taken cognizance of the matter and it is being discussed at the Circle Officer level," he added.