Muzaffarnagar (UP): The family member of a man from the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, who has been untraceable for two months after going to Japan to work as a cook, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his safe return.

The man named Irshad Ahmed had been working in Japan for 13 years and returned to the country four months ago after meeting his family. His wife Sartaj Bano said that she last spoke to Irshad on August 8 through what's app but the next day he went offline and could not be contacted since then.

" I appeal to the Prime Minister to ensure the safety and well-being of my husband and provide us information about his whereabouts," said Sartaj. She also said that to know about the whereabouts of Irshad, who used to work as a cook at Hotel Roshani located in Toshigi Ken Oyama province of Japan, she recently went to Japan Embassy in Delhi seeking information about her husband's whereabouts.

" The officials at the Japan Embassy in Delhi asked me to contact the Indian Embassy in Japan. I contacted the Indian Embassy several times but did not get any information. I also contacted those who living with Irshad in Japan but did not get any information," said Sartaj.