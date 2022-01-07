Lucknow: In an innovative move by the Uttar Pradesh Excise department, dussheri mango wine is soon going to be available for the public in the state. The department has also sent a proposal to the state government to get the wine policy in the state amended.

An amendment will mark the first time for the wine policy to have changed since 1974.

The department has also said that wine-making units can be set up in the state itself, preventing a rise in the price of the liquor due to distillery establishment costs.

As per information, a single unit can be set up with Rs 70 lakhs.

As per department officials, due to the lack of production of grapes - the traditional ingredient of wine - in Uttar Pradesh, the department has decided to produce wine from fruits available in the state.

Uttar Pradesh being the largest mango-producing state in the country further pushed them to use the summer fruit to make wine.

The famous dussehri mango is produced in UP's Malihabad state.

