Amroha: Woman examinee Renu while appearing at Uttar Pradesh Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) in Amroha; undergone a labour pain and she was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre, where she gave birth to a baby.

Both the mother and child are doing well and stable, said Dr Yogendra Singh, medical officer of the CHC at Gajraula. The newborn was named after the UP exam TET, an acronym of Teachers' Eligibility Test; treating doctor Yogendra Singh was heard saying to paramedics in the video.

UP woman's baby named TET as she delivers during UPTET exam

UPTET aspirant was taking the exam at Ramabai Ambedkar Degree College at Gajraula; and she undergone the labour pain at around 4 o'clock in the evening during the second sitting of the exam. The invigilator was informed and later an ambulance was arranged to take her to the hospital, said the source.

