Lucknow: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel filed his nomination on Monday from the Karhal assembly constituency against Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Karhal, which is located in UP's Mainpuri district, has historically been a stronghold of the SP, with the exception of the 2002 assembly elections, when the BJP had won the seat. The seat is currently under SP MLA Sobaran Yadav.