Lucknow: Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya's party Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) has released its 'manifesto' on Wednesday. Apart from this, the party also announced the list of candidates who will contest the elections from 11 UP assembly seats.

Raja Bhaiya's party has been working on 22 resolutions to attract voters in Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming assembly elections due for 2022.

General Secretary of the party Kailash Nath Ojha and Leader of Legislative Council Akshay Pratap Singh convened a Press meet in which they said that we will try to fulfil all the resolutions if our party comes to power in UP.

The list of candidates declared on Wednesday includes Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh Raja Bhaiya, who will contest from Kunda assembly seat of Pratapgarh.

Apart from this, Vinod Saroj from Babaganj seat of Pratapgarh, Sudhir Rao from Soraon seat of Prayagraj, Laxmi Narayan Jaiswal from Phaphamau assembly seat of Prayagraj, Vijay Chaudhary Ahirwar from Orai assembly seat of Jalaun, Shyam Narayan Verma from Gaura assembly seat of Gonda, Mohammad Hazratdin Ansari from Kaiserganj assembly seat of Bahraich, Brijesh Singh Rajawat from Madhavgarh seat of Jalaun, Shailendra Mishra from Bilsi seat of Badaun, Virendra Maurya from Rawartsganj seat of Sonbhadra and Dheeraj Dhobi from Jalesarganj seat of Etah.