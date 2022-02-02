Aligarh: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Atrauli on Wednesday to campaign in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sandeep Singh from Atrauli.

Praising the Modi government, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured the country. Pakistan beheaded our soldiers but the government of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh remained silent.

He further said that during the tenure of the Modi led government, there were attacks on Uri and Pulwama but within 10 days the government eliminated the terrorism through surgical strikes. We entered Pakistan's house and gave the message to the world that no one can encroach India's borders.

While addressing the public meeting, Shah said that the BJP government uprooted Article 370 on which some people had said that there will be a lot of bloodsheds but no one dared to even raise a pebble.

Slamming opposition, Shah said that had Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or Congress been in power, will they ever had withdrawn Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir? Akhilesh Yadav was against it due to vote bank politics.

He asserted that general elections of 2014 and 2019 and the assembly polls of 2017 were to change the destiny of Uttar Pradesh.

Targeting SP, he said that during the SP government, goons and mafia used to scare people and even policemen but during the regime of Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, criminals can be seen only at three places, firstly in the jail, secondly outside Uttar Pradesh and third place is the candidate list of the Samajwadi Party.

The Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent Rs 6000 into the bank accounts of seven crore farmers of Uttar Pradesh besides procuring lakhs of tonnes of wheat and paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's statement on potato cultivation, Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi does not know about the crops grown in Rabi and Kharif seasons. He does not understand agriculture and said that they will set up a potato factory. How will they solve the problems of the farmers?

Also Read: Budget will make India self-reliant: Amit Shah