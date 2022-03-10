New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh 2022 assembly elections culminated through the BJP ending its curse after 37 years, returning with a government in India's biggest state with a renewed mandate, albeit with lesser numbers. For all it's worth, the saffron party's run post-predicaments, taking into account crises such as farmers' agitation and inflation, was smooth and without any major hiccups.

At the time of writing this copy, two takeaways have emerged without the shadow of a doubt. The primary, and probably the most well-established: brand Yogi has arrived, and after the thumping win by securing 269 seats, is now going to rule the state for the next five years.

Secondly, Samajwadi Party has claimed its place as the sole opposition in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav, throughout his campaign run, brought on the 'winds of change' thematic and it has served him well. Yadav, who won a total of 113 seats, an increase of 66 seats from 2017 polls, has now ample space for regrouping and expanding within UP.

Also read: It is a victory of PM Modi's policies: CM Yogi post emphatic win

Congress' place in Uttar Pradesh, which until 2022 was limited to short sections of power at certain parts of the state, has appeared to have vanished for good, with the party left with only two seats.

Alongside Yadav, SP's alliance partner RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) too secured nine seats, with the total tally rising to 128. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, with success in increasing voter base for his party, has been able in stamping his place as a successor to Ajit Singh, the founder of RLD and father of Chaudhary.

Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Meerut and Shamli - the six districts in Western UP's Jat region - saw, as per expectation, the prevalence of SP-alliance over the BJP. A significant reversal of BJP's constant warning in these areas prior to the first phase appears to have backfired, as Kairana, the spot of a major sectarian riot between Jats and Muslims back in 2013, saw Samajwadi Party candidate Nahid Hasan taking away the victory: a possible sign that social cohesion has strengthened in the past few years.

The largely focussed voting pattern of the Muslim population, however, led to BJP polarizing votes to a large degree in the rest of UP: prevalent from the Jatav votes, primary vote bank for the Bahujan Samaj Party, going to the saffron party this time.

Also read: Samajwadi Party's grand plan to regain power in UP goes awry; Check out five key reasons

Alongside polarizing the voter base through caste-religion equation, another strategy employed by BJP was cutting off candidatures of non-performing MLAs and ministers. A total of 95 such leaders were not provided with candidatures this year.

The biggest surprise came in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where, months after Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni ran over eight farmers, saw BJP winning eight assembly seats, practically without a fight.

Both Gorakhpur and Varanasi, represented by Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, predictably voted in favour of BJP.

The party which has, perhaps, lost the most during UP elections, is Bahujan Samaj Party. A visible decline has befallen Mayawati, who rose to power in 2007, wielding the absolute majority. From the past high, BSPs numbers have come crashing to the ground, with the party being left with only one MLA after the 2022 elections.

The case equation backfired for others as well.

SP Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini and nine other MLAs made the shift from BJP to SP just prior to the election, claiming to seek better representation for the SC (Scheduled Caste) community. Except Saini, almost none of the other leaders among the turncoats were able to hold on to their seats.

Also read: Swami Prasad Maurya who deserted BJP eats a humble pie

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), led by Omprakash Rajbhar and an ally of SP, was able to keep only one seat out of the total four.

This was contrasted by Apna Dal (S), headed by BJP's ally Anupriya Patel, at the same time winning 12 seats. The party, which statedly represents the Kurmi community, increased its seat count to 12. Nishad Party, a group mostly representing the fishermen community of UP, also scored six seats.

The pattern at hand directs towards an interesting overlay. Both Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party, nestled on BJP's wings, catered to their respective communities and increased seat counts, albeit BJP's own 'development-over-polarization' agenda announced multiple times by top leaders.

This selective supplementation of targeted vote banks by the overarching thematics of development is something that might require increased attention henceforth.

In large tracts of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, schemes introduced by the state government played a crucial role, especially in drawing out votes from the female voter base of the region.