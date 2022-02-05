Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress released its list of 30-star campaigners for phase-2. Dropping party chief Sonia Gandhi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh again, Congress included ex-CM Kamal Nath, Satyanarayan Patel, Rohit Chaudhary, etc.

Another major exclusion is Haryana's ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kanhaiya Kumar, who were not part of the list. While Raj Babbar's name also kept missing from the list who is also thinking to switch to Samajwadi Party as per the reports. While leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot, and Deepender Hooda have been retained.

The complete list of star campaigners includes Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Aradhana Mishra 'Mona', Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, Rajiv Shukla, Deepender Singh Hooda, Mohammad Azharuddin, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Ranjit Singh Judev, Hardik Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Varsha Gaikwad, Supriya Srinet, Harendra Agarwal, Rohit Chaudhary, Satyanarayan Patel, Tauqeer Alam, Pradeep Narwal, Vikas Awasthi and Mukesh Chauhan.

While out of 30-star campaigners only 4 women are included in the list. The 403-seat UP assembly goes to the polls in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

