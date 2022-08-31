New Delhi: In a rare conviction in a digital rape case, a District Court here sentenced an elderly man to life and fined him Rs 50,000 in the digital rape case of a minor in January 2019. Failure to pay the fine will result in further imprisonment of six months for the sentenced person. Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Singh pronounced the sentence after hearing the arguments of the advocates of both sides on the basis of eight witnesses and evidence in the case.

During the arguments, District Government Advocate Neetu Vishnoi said that on January 21, 2019, the accused Akbar Ali (65) had digitally raped a minor in Sadarpur, Noida. He had committed the crime by luring a girl to toffee. Akbar is originally from West Bengal and was living in Sadarpur, Noida at the time of the incident. On the complaint of the victim's relatives, the police station Sector 39 filed a charge sheet in court.

A total of eight witnesses appeared during the hearing of the case. The punishment received in the case of digital rape is the first incident in the district.

What is Digital Rape: Digital rape does not mean sexual harassment through the internet. The word digital is derived from the word digits representing fingers or thumb. Digital rape refers to sexual assault through the fingers, thumb of a hand or feet. The law with regard to digital rape came into existence after the Nirbhaya case in the country. The cruelty done to girls with hands or feet has been considered digital rape.